Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO) Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO – Get Rating) fell 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $52.36 and last traded at $52.46. 2,797 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 9,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.09.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Columbia India Consumer ETF by 531.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Columbia India Consumer ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,135,000. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in Columbia India Consumer ETF by 18.9% in the second quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 27,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Columbia India Consumer ETF in the second quarter valued at about $585,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Columbia India Consumer ETF by 142.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 52,020 shares during the last quarter.

