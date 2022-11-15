CoinField Coin Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $119.23 (CFC)

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. CoinField Coin has a market cap of $69.15 million and $119.23 worth of CoinField Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinField Coin token can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00001353 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CoinField Coin has traded down 5.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CoinField Coin Profile

CoinField Coin was first traded on December 6th, 2021. CoinField Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. CoinField Coin’s official message board is blog.coinfield.com/2021/11/26/what-is-coinfield-coin-cfc/,

medium.com/@coinfield. CoinField Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinfieldex and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CoinField Coin is www.coinfield.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinField Coin (CFC) is the utility coin from the Global Crypto and Fiat Exchange for Dood Security and Better Crypto Investing and Trading. The Field coin will play a central role in CoinField's ecosystem across the 186 countries CoinField operates in, among others. The Field Coin will be initially released on the Ethereum blockchain, utilizing the ERC-29 standard.”

Buying and Selling CoinField Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinField Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinField Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinField Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

