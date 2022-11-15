Coherent Corp. (NASDAQ:IIVIP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Coherent Corp. (NASDAQ:IIVIP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a growth of 56.3% from the October 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Coherent Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Coherent stock traded down $2.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $173.31. 22,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,017. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.92. Coherent has a 12-month low of $141.47 and a 12-month high of $305.30.

Get Coherent alerts:

Coherent Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coherent

About Coherent

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its stake in Coherent by 2.8% in the first quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 10,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Coherent by 26.1% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 104,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,305,000 after purchasing an additional 21,581 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Coherent in the third quarter valued at $7,917,000.

(Get Rating)

Coherent Corp. develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.