Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 210,400 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the October 15th total of 178,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 145,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTF. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 113,268 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 5.1% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,796 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 2.2% in the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 53,644 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Conning Inc. grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 1.7% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 114,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance
Shares of UTF traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $24.31. The stock had a trading volume of 767 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,257. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.89 and a 200 day moving average of $25.52. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a twelve month low of $20.90 and a twelve month high of $29.49.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement
About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.
