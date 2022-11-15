Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the information technology service provider on Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th.

Cognizant Technology Solutions has increased its dividend by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a dividend payout ratio of 22.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cognizant Technology Solutions to earn $4.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.7%.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $58.08 on Tuesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $51.33 and a 1 year high of $93.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.77 and a 200-day moving average of $66.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Cognizant Technology Solutions

CTSH has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $81.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.16.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $285,841.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,104.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $285,841.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,104.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total transaction of $174,207.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,484.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognizant Technology Solutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,383 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Further Reading

