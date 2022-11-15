Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) dropped 5.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.40 and last traded at $11.49. Approximately 8,622 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 664,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.13.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Cogent Biosciences to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.
Cogent Biosciences Trading Down 4.4 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $531.51 million, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.27.
About Cogent Biosciences
Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to inhibit the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.
