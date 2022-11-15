Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) dropped 5.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.40 and last traded at $11.49. Approximately 8,622 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 664,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.13.

Separately, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Cogent Biosciences to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $531.51 million, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.27.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Cogent Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cogent Biosciences by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,596,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,577,000 after buying an additional 1,299,523 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP increased its position in Cogent Biosciences by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 1,450,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,634,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cogent Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,329,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Cogent Biosciences by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 102,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 26,815 shares in the last quarter.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to inhibit the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

