Cobak Token (CBK) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $34.80 Million

Cobak Token (CBK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. One Cobak Token token can now be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00003036 BTC on exchanges. Cobak Token has a market cap of $34.80 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of Cobak Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cobak Token has traded down 35.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Cobak Token

Cobak Token’s genesis date was September 15th, 2020. Cobak Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,138,193 tokens. Cobak Token’s official website is cobak.co.kr. Cobak Token’s official Twitter account is @cobakofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cobak Token’s official message board is medium.com/@cobak.

Buying and Selling Cobak Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Cobak is a community platform specializing in cryptocurrency that facilitates communication between crypto investors and crypto projects through equal distribution of authority in managing the community. Crypto projects can engage in cost-effective marketing by communicating with investors through individual forums dedicated to each project. It also provides an environment for community management with features such as app push, notification, and pinning, and allows users to obtain necessary information instantly. Furthermore, it is designed to monitor users' reactions in real-time with an intuitive UI.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cobak Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cobak Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cobak Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

