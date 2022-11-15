CNB Bank Raises Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 546.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.4% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.6% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 2.9% during the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $77.77 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.49 and a fifty-two week high of $88.22. The company has a market capitalization of $32.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.79 and a 200 day moving average of $72.13.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OTIS shares. Argus downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.