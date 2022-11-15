CNB Bank Purchases 28,904 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 1,284.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,154 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 28,904 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the first quarter worth $183,000. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the second quarter worth $174,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 3.2% in the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 525,834 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 16,154 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 19.9% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,398 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 67.6% in the second quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 164,702 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 66,431 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

F opened at $14.30 on Tuesday. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $25.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $57.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.34.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Nomura upgraded Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.07.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

