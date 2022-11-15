CNB Bank Makes New $433,000 Investment in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 32,248 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $4,114,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the first quarter worth about $168,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,205,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,276,000 after buying an additional 8,757 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial stock opened at $14.68 on Tuesday. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.76 and a fifty-two week high of $17.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 35.56%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens cut First Commonwealth Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on First Commonwealth Financial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Commonwealth Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

