CNB Bank Invests $117,000 in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GTLS. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Chart Industries by 191.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,900,000 after purchasing an additional 58,509 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Chart Industries by 19.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Chart Industries by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 552,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,499,000 after purchasing an additional 40,895 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,203,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,425,000 after purchasing an additional 436,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GTLS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Chart Industries to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Chart Industries from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen boosted their target price on Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Chart Industries to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.23.

Chart Industries Price Performance

Chart Industries Profile

NYSE GTLS opened at $135.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $197.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.29 and a 1 year high of $242.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 71.59 and a beta of 1.48.

(Get Rating)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.