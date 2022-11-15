CNB Bank Has $493,000 Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

CNB Bank raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,482 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COP. Crossvault Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,163 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 476 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $133.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $165.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.32. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $66.06 and a twelve month high of $138.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 13.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.20.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

