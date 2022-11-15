CNB Bank Has $412,000 Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

CNB Bank decreased its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.84, for a total transaction of $1,044,748.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,848,678.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.84, for a total value of $1,044,748.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,236 shares in the company, valued at $11,848,678.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total transaction of $580,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,481.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Constellation Brands Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on STZ shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.64.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $242.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 788.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.59 and a 1-year high of $261.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $236.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.11.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,032.29%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

See Also

