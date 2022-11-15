CNB Bank Has $188,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

CNB Bank raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 637,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,849,000 after purchasing an additional 107,547 shares during the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.5% in the second quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 13,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 6,533 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 5,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 41,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 653,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,858,000 after acquiring an additional 21,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of EFA stock opened at $64.77 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $81.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.11 and its 200-day moving average is $62.88.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.