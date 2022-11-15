CNB Bank Grows Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 216.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Travelers Companies by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,450,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,188,663,000 after acquiring an additional 160,389 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,603,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $658,429,000 after purchasing an additional 460,615 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.5% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,108,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $568,065,000 after buying an additional 15,694 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,765,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $298,603,000 after buying an additional 25,227 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,411,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $257,853,000 after buying an additional 31,165 shares in the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $45,288,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,288,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.67, for a total value of $1,836,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,682.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,461 shares of company stock valued at $8,957,674. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TRV shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.33.

NYSE:TRV opened at $182.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $42.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.40 and a 52 week high of $187.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.56.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.14). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.19%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

