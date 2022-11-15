CNB Bank Grows Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

CNB Bank increased its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 365.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth $25,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 79.2% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

PSX stock opened at $110.26 on Tuesday. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $67.08 and a twelve month high of $113.53. The firm has a market cap of $52.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 32.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 19.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 17.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $123.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.63.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

