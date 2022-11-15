CNB Bank Buys 3,777 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

CNB Bank raised its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 110.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 286.2% during the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 59.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of MO opened at $44.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.04. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $57.05.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.49%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 29th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.64.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

