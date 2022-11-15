CNB Bank Acquires 69 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

CNB Bank increased its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Align Technology by 1,428.6% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 68.0% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Price Performance

Shares of ALGN opened at $218.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $215.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.85. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $172.05 and a 1 year high of $698.81. The firm has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 1.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $890.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.00 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 13.22%. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $188.58 per share, with a total value of $1,998,948.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 185,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,962,920.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $188.58 per share, with a total value of $1,998,948.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,962,920.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler acquired 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $191.21 per share, for a total transaction of $200,770.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,863,645.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Align Technology from $310.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Align Technology from $300.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $500.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Align Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.00.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

