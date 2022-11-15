CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Shares of CNA traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.24. 185,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,876. CNA Financial has a one year low of $35.90 and a one year high of $50.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.54 and a 200 day moving average of $41.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.69.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.17. CNA Financial had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 10.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CNA Financial will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CNA Financial news, major shareholder Corp Loews acquired 47,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,919,791.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 243,526,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,760,546,087.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have purchased 274,630 shares of company stock valued at $10,802,190 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in CNA Financial by 2.0% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 12,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CNA Financial by 7.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in CNA Financial by 103.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its holdings in CNA Financial by 0.5% in the second quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 56,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in CNA Financial by 23.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

