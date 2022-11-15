CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Overbrook Management Corp

Overbrook Management Corp decreased its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,402 shares during the quarter. CME Group accounts for approximately 2.1% of Overbrook Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings in CME Group were worth $7,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CME Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in CME Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its position in CME Group by 88.4% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In related news, Director William R. Shepard purchased 48,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,269,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 247,843 shares in the company, valued at $42,133,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director William R. Shepard purchased 48,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,269,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 247,843 shares in the company, valued at $42,133,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total value of $98,195.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,866,704.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,610 shares of company stock worth $1,123,970. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CME Group Trading Down 0.8 %

A number of research firms have recently commented on CME. Raymond James cut CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on CME Group from $200.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CME Group from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.86.

Shares of CME Group stock traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $172.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,049,153. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.58 and a twelve month high of $256.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $179.12 and a 200-day moving average of $193.81. The stock has a market cap of $62.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 54.01%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.42%.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

