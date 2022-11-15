Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (GLV) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 17th

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0906 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th.
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.4% per year over the last three years.
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GLV opened at $7.25 on Tuesday. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $6.24 and a 1 year high of $11.56.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
