Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (GLV) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 17th

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0906 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.4% per year over the last three years.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GLV opened at $7.25 on Tuesday. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $6.24 and a 1 year high of $11.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 9.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 344,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 28,439 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 34.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 152,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 39,274 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 24.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 20,213 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 2.7% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 46,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 7.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,994 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

