Clearstead Trust LLC Has $132,000 Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Clearstead Trust LLC lowered its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 801 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Van Strum & Towne Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 23,381 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 14,724 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,521 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 71,471 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 10,476 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total transaction of $137,139.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,791.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 7,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total value of $1,191,006.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,260,178,981.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total value of $137,139.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,791.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,435 shares of company stock valued at $11,850,804 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $218.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.29.

NYSE:CRM traded up $3.24 on Tuesday, hitting $161.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,514,681. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 293.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.12. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $136.04 and a one year high of $309.90.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

