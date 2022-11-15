Clearstead Trust LLC Decreases Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Clearstead Trust LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,440 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,937 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow accounts for about 1.6% of Clearstead Trust LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 20.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,637,000 after buying an additional 5,288 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 7.7% during the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 73,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,016,000 after buying an additional 5,242 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,020 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,808,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,641,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.95, for a total value of $198,492.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,437.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total transaction of $2,544,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,800 shares in the company, valued at $12,257,628. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.95, for a total transaction of $198,492.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,437.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,412 shares of company stock worth $9,243,615 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $19.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $419.60. 23,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,203,666. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $396.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $439.46. The company has a market cap of $84.76 billion, a PE ratio of 404.44, a P/E/G ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $337.00 and a twelve month high of $695.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

NOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $646.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $567.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on ServiceNow from $488.00 to $515.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.26.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

