Clearstead Trust LLC Buys 291 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,077 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for approximately 2.7% of Clearstead Trust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,004,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,961,250,000 after buying an additional 1,044,650 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 68.2% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,453,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $719,596,000 after purchasing an additional 994,835 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in Danaher by 34.4% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,806,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $823,319,000 after acquiring an additional 718,026 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,489,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $436,859,000 after purchasing an additional 451,899 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Danaher by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,847,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $721,919,000 after acquiring an additional 434,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Honeycutt sold 8,211 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $2,175,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,646 shares of company stock valued at $7,504,203. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $5.40 on Tuesday, reaching $272.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,660,948. The company has a market capitalization of $198.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $331.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $264.14.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. Danaher’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.50.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.