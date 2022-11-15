Clearstead Trust LLC Acquires 1,182 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Duke Energy by 124.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 225,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,205,000 after purchasing an additional 125,353 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 47,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 7.0% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 4,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $38,831.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at $10,518,390.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.71. 76,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,243,034. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.55 and a 200-day moving average of $104.15.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.05%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.09.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

