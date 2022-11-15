Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Short Interest Up 14.3% in October

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 971,800 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the October 15th total of 850,000 shares. Approximately 8.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 301,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Clearfield from $75.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clearfield in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Clearfield from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Clearfield from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Clearfield in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Insider Activity at Clearfield
In related news, Director Roger G. Harding sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.86, for a total value of $188,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,951,836.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Roger G. Harding sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.86, for a total value of $188,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,951,836.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald R. Hayward sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $144,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,572. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Clearfield
Clearfield Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CLFD traded up $5.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $95.48. 343,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,167. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.09. Clearfield has a 12 month low of $44.15 and a 12 month high of $130.01.
Clearfield Company Profile
Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.
Further Reading
