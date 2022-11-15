Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Short Interest Up 14.3% in October

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 971,800 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the October 15th total of 850,000 shares. Approximately 8.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 301,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Clearfield from $75.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clearfield in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Clearfield from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Clearfield from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Clearfield in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Clearfield alerts:

Insider Activity at Clearfield

In related news, Director Roger G. Harding sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.86, for a total value of $188,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,951,836.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Roger G. Harding sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.86, for a total value of $188,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,951,836.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald R. Hayward sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $144,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,572. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Clearfield

Clearfield Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Clearfield by 54.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Clearfield in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Clearfield in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Clearfield in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 48.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLFD traded up $5.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $95.48. 343,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,167. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.09. Clearfield has a 12 month low of $44.15 and a 12 month high of $130.01.

Clearfield Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.