Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Has $235,000 Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,554,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341,600 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,030,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 186.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,069,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,300 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $258,420,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 8,841.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,892,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,848 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $86.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.35 and a 200-day moving average of $84.81. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $75.71 and a 12 month high of $107.46.

