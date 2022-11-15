Clarius Group LLC Sells 770 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Clarius Group LLC trimmed its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in FedEx by 121.6% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 206.7% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in FedEx by 220.0% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FedEx news, Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FedEx Price Performance

FDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group set a $215.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on FedEx in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $288.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $186.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $320.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.84.

NYSE FDX traded up $3.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $178.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,154,116. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $141.92 and a one year high of $266.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $164.11 and a 200 day moving average of $201.24.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. Analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 14.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Articles

