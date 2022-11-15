Clarius Group LLC Raises Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,035 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Architects Inc grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 55.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.7% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 21.8% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its position in ServiceNow by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Trading Up 4.8 %

NOW opened at $419.62 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $396.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $439.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.00 and a 12 month high of $695.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 404.44, a PEG ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.10, for a total value of $1,871,444.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,444.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.10, for a total value of $1,871,444.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,444.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 478 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.56, for a total transaction of $200,071.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,429.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,412 shares of company stock valued at $9,243,615. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NOW. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $705.00 to $553.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on ServiceNow to $496.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $516.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.26.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.