Clarius Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth $973,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.5% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 9.5% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.0% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 14.1% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Northrop Grumman stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $481.51. 7,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,166,075. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $501.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $479.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $345.90 and a 1 year high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 19.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NOC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $516.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.92.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

