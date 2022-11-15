Clarius Group LLC Raises Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Humana in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Humana in the second quarter worth about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Humana in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Humana by 42.3% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Humana in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Humana from $548.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $514.00 to $576.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Humana from $560.00 to $637.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $579.00.

Humana Stock Performance

Humana Announces Dividend

Shares of HUM stock opened at $531.05 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $510.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $480.91. The company has a market cap of $67.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $351.20 and a 12-month high of $571.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Insider Transactions at Humana

In other news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total transaction of $621,312.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,645.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total transaction of $621,312.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,645.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 11,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.61, for a total value of $6,310,510.77. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,780.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,161 shares of company stock valued at $16,994,804. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

