Clarius Group LLC Has $835,000 Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. American Research & Management Co. lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.4% in the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 24,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 29,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.8% in the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.7% in the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVO traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.31. The company had a trading volume of 5,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,080. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.91. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $91.51 and a 1-year high of $122.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $256.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.51.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVO. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $717.14.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

