Clarius Group LLC Has $1.30 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PM. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 179,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,906,000 after purchasing an additional 70,325 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 9,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.6% during the first quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 11,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PM. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.50.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $95.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.69. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $112.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.15 and its 200-day moving average is $96.12.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 27th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.55%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

