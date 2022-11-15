Clarius Group LLC Has $1.09 Million Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,742 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in CVS Health by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,245,000 after purchasing an additional 181,966 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in CVS Health by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 212,156 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $21,472,000 after purchasing an additional 39,001 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 178.9% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on CVS Health from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CVS Health from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.86.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS Health Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $98.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.79. The company has a market cap of $128.87 billion, a PE ratio of 41.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $86.28 and a twelve month high of $111.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.62%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

