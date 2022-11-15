Clarius Group LLC Grows Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 7.7% in the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 136,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,565,000 after acquiring an additional 9,740 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth $41,011,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 12.3% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 23.7% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $110,964.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,937.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $110,964.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,937.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $159,959.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,562 shares in the company, valued at $4,200,414.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,246 shares of company stock valued at $590,280. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

NYSE RTX opened at $94.14 on Tuesday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $79.00 and a one year high of $106.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.72 and a 200 day moving average of $91.41. The company has a market capitalization of $138.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $16.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 73.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on RTX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.73.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

