Clarius Group LLC Buys 209 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Southern by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 186.2% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:SO traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.61. 16,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,307,209. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.39. The Southern Company has a one year low of $60.71 and a one year high of $80.57. The company has a market cap of $71.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.08%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upgraded Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Southern in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) cut Southern to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,152,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,161,619.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $200,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,472.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,152,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,161,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,288,545 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

