Clarius Group LLC Buys 119 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,735 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the second quarter worth $214,688,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Cigna by 25.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,191,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $764,682,000 after acquiring an additional 639,645 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Cigna by 38.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,396,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $367,922,000 after acquiring an additional 385,525 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Cigna in the first quarter valued at $54,184,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Cigna by 130.7% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 367,932 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $96,957,000 after acquiring an additional 208,455 shares during the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on CI shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Cigna from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.17.

Insider Activity at Cigna

Cigna Trading Up 0.0 %

In related news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,624,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Cigna news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $2,418,197.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,345,641.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,624,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,633 shares of company stock worth $3,730,098. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $307.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.72. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $191.74 and a 1-year high of $331.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Cigna Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.39%.

About Cigna

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

