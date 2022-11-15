Citigroup Increases Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Price Target to $42.00

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Citigroup to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CFG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Citizens Financial Group to $44.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.71.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CFG traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.46. 3,909,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,301,438. Citizens Financial Group has a 52-week low of $32.65 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.33 and a 200-day moving average of $37.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.09. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 24.05%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,431,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,629,737,000 after acquiring an additional 787,199 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,843,164 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $886,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,695 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $861,383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203,831 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,191,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $507,304,000 after acquiring an additional 50,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 10,174,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,994 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

