Cindicator Market Capitalization Achieves $860,310.58 (CND)

Cindicator (CND) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. During the last week, Cindicator has traded 28.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cindicator token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Cindicator has a total market capitalization of $860,310.58 and $146.75 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Cindicator

Cindicator was first traded on September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 tokens. The official website for Cindicator is cindicator.com. Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @cindicator and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cindicator is https://reddit.com/r/cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cindicator

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, Cindicator is a fintech company improving investment decision-making amid high uncertainty through predictive analytics. Cindicator uses blockchain technology to create a unique ecosystem of 130,000 decentralized analysts whose insights are enhanced by AI. We call it Hybrid Intelligence. Сindicator’s founders envision a future where the collective intelligence of analysts, data scientists, and investors is leveraged by AI to solve the most pressing problems of the post-capitalist era. Alternative website: https://app.cindicator.com/”

