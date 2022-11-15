Cibc World Market Inc. Reduces Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Cibc World Market Inc. lowered its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,138 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 37,170 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $26,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the first quarter worth about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 65.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $52,722.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,070.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 7,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total value of $1,191,006.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,260,178,981.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $52,722.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,070.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,435 shares of company stock valued at $11,850,804 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CRM opened at $158.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.66 billion, a PE ratio of 293.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.04 and a 1-year high of $309.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.87.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRM. StockNews.com upgraded Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Salesforce from $291.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.59.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

