Cibc World Market Inc. Reduces Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cibc World Market Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 152,794 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 20,897 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $32,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 92.3% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Legacy CG LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $32,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $216.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.70 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $204.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.40.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, Director Teresa Finley bought 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.