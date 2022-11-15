Cibc World Market Inc. Has $21.56 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cibc World Market Inc. reduced its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 505,712 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 122,328 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $21,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 16,804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Israel Discount Bank of New York lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 9,849 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,691 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 14,832 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.1 %

Cisco Systems stock opened at $44.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.89 and a 200-day moving average of $44.46. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $183.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, KGI Securities raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.68.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $614,426.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,018,081.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $614,426.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,018,081.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 2,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $136,992.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 278,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,453,000.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,317 shares of company stock worth $2,612,042. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

