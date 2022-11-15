Cibc World Market Inc. Grows Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,826 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,837 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $13,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in Stryker by 8.0% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its position in Stryker by 3.6% in the second quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 2,168 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 52.5% during the second quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,067,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,114,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.1% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 16,385 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Stryker from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Edward Jones raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

Stryker Price Performance

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total value of $130,026.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,440.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total value of $130,026.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,440.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total transaction of $63,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,281.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,240 shares of company stock valued at $268,425. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SYK opened at $218.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $280.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $215.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.26.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.