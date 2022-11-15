Cibc World Market Inc. Cuts Stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Cibc World Market Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,462,162 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 739,794 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $22,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Kinross Gold by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 146,672,975 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $525,083,000 after purchasing an additional 61,068,468 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 76,878,243 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $451,663,000 after acquiring an additional 17,569,586 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,928,098 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $240,657,000 after acquiring an additional 729,268 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 16,974,850 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $99,812,000 after acquiring an additional 4,845,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,745,027 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $86,565,000 after acquiring an additional 386,698 shares during the last quarter. 55.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KGC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$9.25 to C$8.25 in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.32.

NYSE KGC opened at $4.22 on Tuesday. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $7.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is -30.77%.

Kinross Gold Corp. engages in the production, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its mining operations are in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. The firm operates through the following business segments: Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Bald Mountain, Kupol, Paracatu, Tasiast, Chirano, and Corporate & Other.

