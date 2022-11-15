Cibc World Market Inc. Boosts Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,841 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $17,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 289.7% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 786.4% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $180.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $196.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.40.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $236.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $123.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $239.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.99.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.58 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 34.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

See Also

