Cibc World Market Inc. Acquires 149,407 Shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 973,628 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 149,407 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Enerplus worth $12,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ERF. Ninepoint Partners LP grew its stake in Enerplus by 35.7% during the first quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 9,500,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $120,650,000 after buying an additional 2,500,000 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,004,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,986,433 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,801 shares in the last quarter. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,576,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 1,117.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 948,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $12,046,000 after purchasing an additional 870,600 shares in the last quarter. 52.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Enerplus Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:ERF opened at $18.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Enerplus Co. has a one year low of $8.59 and a one year high of $19.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.68. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 2.25.

Enerplus Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.01%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ERF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Enerplus from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Enerplus from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

Enerplus Profile

(Get Rating)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF).

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.