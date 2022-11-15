CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Price Target Raised to C$21.00

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Barclays from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CIX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on CI Financial from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities increased their price target on CI Financial from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on CI Financial from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CI Financial from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$18.56.

Shares of CIX opened at C$14.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.67 billion and a PE ratio of 6.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 223.99. CI Financial has a 12-month low of C$11.85 and a 12-month high of C$30.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.51%.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

