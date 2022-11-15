China Merchants Port (OTCMKTS:CMHHY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.44

China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CMHHY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.44 and last traded at $11.44, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.44.

China Merchants Port Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.94.

China Merchants Port Company Profile

(Get Rating)

China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a port operator in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through Ports operation, Bonded Logistics Operation, and Other Operations. The company engages in the container, and bulk and general cargo terminals; and logistic park operation, ports transportation, and airport cargo handling activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for China Merchants Port Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Merchants Port and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.