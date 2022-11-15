China BlueChemical (OTCMKTS:CBLUY) Hits New 52-Week High at $11.19

Shares of China BlueChemical Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CBLUY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.19 and last traded at $11.19, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.19.
China BlueChemical Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.71.
China BlueChemical Company Profile
China BlueChemical Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells mineral fertilizers and chemical products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Urea, Phosphorus and Compound Fertiliser, Methanol, and Others segments. It offers urea; mono-ammonium phosphate, di-ammonium phosphate, and compound fertilizers; methanol; and bulk blending fertilizers, and polyformaldehyde and woven plastic bags.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China BlueChemical (CBLUY)
- Is It Time To Take A Ride With Joby Aviation’s EV Innovations?
- After a $100 Haircut, is Catalent an Oversold Pharma Play?
- Is Tyson Foods Too Cheap To Ignore?
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Solar Battery Maker Enphase Clears Buy Point: Can Rally Hold?
Receive News & Ratings for China BlueChemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China BlueChemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.