Chiliz Market Cap Hits $1.21 Billion (CHZ)

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. Chiliz has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and $628.37 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Chiliz has traded down 27.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Chiliz token can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00001191 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chiliz Token Profile

Chiliz launched on October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,044,972,347 tokens. The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com. The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chiliz Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a currency option for blockchain-backed products and services geared towards mainstream consumers. Aiming to elevate everyday experiences – fan engagement in entertainment, alternative payment solutions for conventional products, and more.Chiliz provides sports & entertainment entities with blockchain-based tools to help them engage & monetize their audiences.”

